More than 40 drivers stopped in Honiton Fatal Five operation

Published: 10:03 AM December 21, 2020

Special constable and community responder Tom Hardy and firefighter Max Chantrey from DSFRS's Road Safety team who helped organise the event, at Tesco Honiton which hosted the event. Picture: DC Police. - Credit: DC Police

During a traffic operation in the Honiton area, police stopped 30 motorists ‘driving with excess speed'.

The event was organised by special constable and community responder Tom Hardy and was a joint initiative between Devon and Cornwall Police and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue, looking at the Fatal Five:

1. Inappropriate or excessive speed

2. Not wearing a seat belt

3. Driver distractions including using mobile devices such as phones, ‘sat navs’ and tablets

4. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

5. Careless and inconsiderate driving

There were police teams throughout Honiton and an education and engagement stand at Honiton Tesco, including a crashed car display from a fatal accident elsewhere in the country.

Special constable Hardy said: “We had police teams around Honiton carrying out speed monitoring and breath tests with Fire and Rescue carrying out education at the stand in the photos.

“We stopped more than 40 vehicles, with 30 of these driving with excess speed and we also engaged with more than 100 people on the stand.

“I personally believe that education is more likely to change the behaviour of drivers than a speeding ticket, that’s why I was keen to engage with as many drivers as possible and am over the moon with the results and the number of people who witnessed the shocking, but effective, scene of the crash display.

If we can avoid one serious RTC, then our operation would be a success.

“We also stopped one car for no insurance, one driver for driving with and expired license, one vehicle with an expired MOT and eight vehicles for lighting offences.

“This event was organised as part of my community responder role which is a pilot scheme between DSFRS and DCP where I work both fire and police roles at the same time to help with inter-agency working and protecting the vulnerable people in Honiton Community.”

