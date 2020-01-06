£40m retail centre could be built ten minutes away from Cranbrook

Artist impression of the Moor Exchange retail plans. Picture: CPG Archant

A £40million retail park ten minutes away from Cranbrook could be built if planning bosses give the go-ahead.

Exeter City Council has been asked to relook, for a fourth time, at the scheme which includes Next, M&S Simply Food, Boots, a drive-through McDonalds and a drive-through Costa as tenants.

The further eight units, at the site north of Honiton Road near Millar and Carter, would be filled with a yet-to-be-named discount food retailer, a post office, a newsagent, a bank, a gym, a restaurant, a hot food takeaway unit and a shop.

With Cranbrook lacking a town centre, this would mean residents would only have to drive four miles to reach the retail park at Moor Exchange. The plans have been rejected three time but officers are now recommending that Exeter City Council's planning committee approve the scheme when they meet on Monday, January 6. Calling for the plan for the retail/leisure hub to be given the go-ahead, Martin Ridgway, group managing director of developers CPG, said that the sustainability benefits of the plans would be huge and that the Moor Exchange is deliverable and the favoured location to address the shopping requirements for East Exeter. Up to 450 local jobs for people could be created and if the planning application is approved by Exeter City Council, building works could commence towards the end of 2020. Mr Ridgway said: "The Moor Exchange could meet the needs of the existing and growing number of residents along with the wider business community allowing many thousands of people to walk to the site each day to do their daily shopping. Currently, local facilities are very limited. "Without local provision, employees and residents across East Exeter are forced into their cars at lunchtime or after work to seek ad hoc shopping provision further afield. "We have worked closely with city council officers to strengthen the sustainable credentials of the scheme. There are a host of transport related benefits and all-in-all we are setting ourselves strong targets on being a local and very sustainable hub". When the Moor Exchange scheme was previously discussed, officers told the committee it would have 'a relatively minor impact on the city centre, and wouldn't meet a test to refuse an application'.