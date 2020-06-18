Missing Charmouth man located
PUBLISHED: 07:59 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 18 June 2020
Police officers searching for a man who went missing from Charmouth several weeks ago say he has been located.
Ian O’Mahoney, aged 45, was reported missing after leaving an address in the village where he had been staying on Wednesday, April 22.
Following searches and enquiries by officers, he has now been located in the Southampton area.
A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and colleagues from Hampshire Constabulary for their assistance.”
