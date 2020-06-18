Advanced search

Missing Charmouth man located

PUBLISHED: 07:59 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 18 June 2020

A man has been charged after a reported burglary in Lyme Regis

A man has been charged after a reported burglary in Lyme Regis

Archant

Police officers searching for a man who went missing from Charmouth several weeks ago say he has been located.

Ian O’Mahoney, aged 45, was reported missing after leaving an address in the village where he had been staying on Wednesday, April 22.

Following searches and enquiries by officers, he has now been located in the Southampton area.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and colleagues from Hampshire Constabulary for their assistance.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Three Honiton councillors resign in a week

Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

Biker injured in road accident near Honiton

Police closed the road

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three Honiton councillors resign in a week

Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

Biker injured in road accident near Honiton

Police closed the road

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton Tennis Club looking to welcome new members

Seaton tennis players observing social distancing! Picture SEATON TENNIS CLUB

Missing Charmouth man located

A man has been charged after a reported burglary in Lyme Regis

Recalling when Sidmouth RFC became the first club to lift Devon Junior and Senior Cups in successive seasons

Sidmouth RFC after their 1896 win of the Devon Senior Cup. Picture SRFC

Motor Racing - looking back to a succesfull 2019 Le Mans 24 meeting for Harry Tincknell

Harry Tincknell and team mates at the conclusion of the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hour race. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

Five Somerset players in England 30-man training squad ahead of the Test matches against West Indies

A cricket ball on the scorers table.
Drive 24