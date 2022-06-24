News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Five Go To Lyme exhibition hailed a success

Kirsty Woodgate

Published: 4:15 PM June 24, 2022
Updated: 4:34 PM June 24, 2022
5 artists from Devon at Lyme Regis exhibition

Five preparing to leave The Town Mll, Malt House Gallery following their very successful exhibition From left: Alison Summerfield, Lesley Hook, Liz Vonberg, Lynsey Pickwell, Susan Paradise. - Credit: Alison Summerfield

The diverse quintet of artists 'Five Go To' are all smiles after their first exhibition as a group in the bright and spacious Malt House Gallery at the Town Mill in Lyme Regis. The exciting art exhibition featured the eclectic works from the five local artists from June 15 to 23.

The Five plan to be back at Town Mill next year, and in the meantime are looking for another suitable venue. Despite the exhibition opening on the day the hike in interest rates was announced, visitors‘ interest in purchasing paintings was not diminished. A variety of styles, processes and applications made this a most interesting and enjoyable ten days for both artists and visitors -  and their ‘guest book’ is testament to this.  Pippa Rex,  operations manager at the Mill said, "I am delighted with the energy the exhibition brought to the gallery, the extra footfall benefits  the entire  community”.

