50 year anniversary of Axminster Tools

Axminster Tools are celebrating 50 years of making and selling power tools from their store in the high street this year.

The business began life when two sons joined their father and together, opened a tool shop.

The early years were hard and sometimes it was difficult to make ends meet but a passion for great craftsmanship and a job well done got them through.

Before long the business outgrew its high street premises and moved distribution and administration to a large warehouse on the outskirts of town.

Today, 219 of Axminster Tools’ 267 employees work at the company headquarters on the north side of Axminster.

Eight Axminster Tools stores remain at the heart of the company - with branches as far north as Newcastle and as far west as Cardiff - offering support and inspiration to woodworkers across the UK.

Much has changed since 1972 but the company roots remain firmly embedded in a passion for supporting the community and a sense of family belonging.

Axminster Tools is still family-owned and employs many different family groups from the area. The diverse range of jobs available include skilled engineering posts in the company’s Axminster based, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

In recent years Axminster Tools has invested heavily in its future, manufacturing an increasing number of own branded products on home soil, creating even more local jobs.

Alan Styles, Managing Director of Axminster Tools said: “As we celebrate our past, it’s important to look to the future. We do what we do to support a sustainable future for Axminster Tools, for the prosperity of our staff and the communities we support and engage with.

“My family taught us the value of hard work and never giving up on your goals. We too will work hard to live up to the high standards set over the past 50 years.

“When you work together anything is possible and together, we will continue to grow our community; for the benefit of the whole Axminster Tools family.”

Find out more information about Axminster Tools, including a full history of the company at axminstertools.com