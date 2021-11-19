7 cosiest pubs in East Devon

There is nothing quite like enjoying a cold beer in a cozy pub to escape the bitter November air and here in East Devon, we are blessed with beautiful scenery and picturesque countryside pubs to visit. You could take a long walk across the Jurassic Coast before drinking up the atmosphere of a local inn and sampling the cider and local food as well.

The hospitality industry was hit hardest during the coronavirus pandemic. It was one of the first sectors to be closed during the lockdown, and then when everything did open up again, pubs and restaurants were running a reduced service with a limit on the number of people and only table service being offered. After a rough two years, there is all the more reason to go out and support your local pub.

Here is my list of the 7 cosiest pubs in the Midweek Herald patch

1. The Sidmouth Arms - Opottery Honiton

Though its called the Sidmouth arms you can find this public house in the picturesque village of Upottery, just 5 miles from Honiton in the glorious East Devon countryside.

2. The Red Cow Honiton

Situated at the top end of Honiton High Street featuring charming decor on display, chamber pots hanging down from the rafters. The building dates back to 1795, featuring not just one but two fireplaces to snuggle up in front of.. Good-value home-cooked food, sourced from local produce, including traditional Sunday roast, and there are up to three real ales on offer, usually from local breweries.

3. Axminster Inn, Axminster

Drop by to relax and sample our diverse range of drinks, music and events: where the Ax Inn friendly service comes at no extra charge.

4. Harbour Inn Axmouth

The Harbour is the perfect place to enjoy classic pub food with family and friends at great value prices. Our comfortable, relaxed atmosphere provides the perfect setting for any occasion from a snack with friends in the bar to a classic Sunday Roast with the whole family.

5. The Red Lion Axminster

Local friendly bar offering ales, lagers, spirits and freshly made cocktails at competitive prices located on Axminster town centre high street the perfect place to go for a cosy drink with the locals.

6. The Volunteer Inn Ottery St Mary

A part of Ottery St Mary’s history since 1810 when it opened as a dwelling, hostelry and recruitment centre for the Napoleonic War. It was first registered as the Volunteer Inn in 1831. Located on Mill Street, the pub has always been a draw for passing trade, as well as its friendly crowd of regulars.

7. The New Inn Colyford

Welcome to the New Inn located in Coleford. Great Westcountry Food, Award Winning Cask Ales, a romantic 13th century thatched freehouse and restaurant with 4 star award B&B close to Exeter y







