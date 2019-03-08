Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton honours the D Day heroes

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 June 2019

D Day veteran Jim Tomlinson with his wife Dorothy at Honiton War Memorial. Picture Hontion RBL

D Day veteran Jim Tomlinson with his wife Dorothy at Honiton War Memorial. Picture Hontion RBL

Archant

A 97-year-old veteran of the Normandy landings lays a wreath at the war memorial

A 97-year-old D Day veteran took part in the act of homage organised by the Honiton Royal British Legion branch to mark 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings today (Thursday, June 6).

Jim Tomlinson, who was First Officer on a Royal Navy landing craft delivering US Troops to Omaha Beach, laid a wreath on behalf of the Normandy Veterans Association and those who did not return.

Margaret Lewis BEM of The Honiton Museum also laid a wreath on behalf of the local RBL branch and the people of the town.

The ceremony which was attended by members of the public took place at the war memorial.

Shortly after midnight on the morning June 6, 1944, Operation Overlord began with the invasion of five beaches over a 50 mile stretch of the French coast at Normandy.

Some 156,000 Allied troops went ashore delivered by an armada of 6,939 landing craft, combat ships and support vessels.

The beaches on D-Day were code named Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword. It took a further six days to connect all of the beach heads.

Some 156,000 Allied troops went ashore delivered by an armada of 6,939 landing craft, combat ships and support vessels.

The beaches on D-Day were code named Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword. It took a further six days to connect all of the beach heads.

Allied forces came from Great Britain, The USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, France, Norway and Czechoslovakia Landed to liberate occupied France from German control.

It was the largest seaborne land invasion ever encountered in history.

Allied casualties were more than 10,000 on the first day of the Battle of Normandy. It is estimated that a further 9,000 German troops were killed from a defending force of around 50,000 troops. Troops from The Devonshire Regiment took part in the first assault at Gold Beach.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Royal recognition for Honiton community group

Members of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Committee. Picture HDAA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Royal recognition for Honiton community group

Members of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Committee. Picture HDAA

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton honours the D Day heroes

D Day veteran Jim Tomlinson with his wife Dorothy at Honiton War Memorial. Picture Hontion RBL

Wide ball! How many wides has your team sent down so far this season

Picture: Thinkstock

Sixth Laura Ashley Tea Room in the UK opens up in Hawkchurch hotel

Carrie and Adam outside the Fairwater Head Hotel. Picture: Justelle Marketing and Media

East Devon players sent to World Cup to be net bowlers

George Greenway bowling for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Buffs donate £1,400 to end-of-life nursing service

Beer Buffaloes with Lorraine Bracey, Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurse and League trustees, Sheila Heys and Shirley Robinson. Picture: Lycia Moore.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists