Colyton Parish Council election
PUBLISHED: 15:28 05 April 2019
Archant
Forteen candidates will fight for the 13 seats on offer
Fourteen people are standing for the 13 seats on Colyton Parish Council in next month’s election.
The contenders are:
ARNOTT, Paul (Independent East Devon Alliance)
CLIFFORD, Kenneth Paul
DENNY, Crispin Paul. GARDINER, Joy.
HAY, John Stanley.
JARMAN, Andy.
JONES, Eddie (Ind).
JONES, Katie.
PADY, Colin.
PARR, Andrew William Harington.
REAL, Steve.
TURNER, Rodney Paul.
WATTS, Raymond Frederick (Ind).
WEST, Howard Michael (Ind).
The poll will take place on Thursday May 2 between 7am and 10pm
Comments have been disabled on this article.