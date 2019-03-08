Advanced search

A Glover Not A Fighter to be staged in Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 October 2019

Tom Glover will be preforming his show A Glover not a Fighter, in Lyme Regis. Picture: Courtesy of the artist

Tom Glover will be preforming his show A Glover not a Fighter, in Lyme Regis. Picture: Courtesy of the artist

Archant

Comedian Tom Glover will be performing his solo show in Lyme Regis at the end of the month.

Hailing from the famed bright lights of Bridport, Tom Glover is the resident host of the Marine Theatre's Comedy Club.

During the summer, he had a triumphant, month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with his first solo show.

Tom does not shy from life's biggest topics, tackling the big issues of today such as horror movies, lactose intolerance, and bike rides.

In this debut solo performance, Tom will feature a selection of his best routines over the years, as well as treating the audience to some never before heard material as he muses the concept of fatherhood and masculinity in modern Britain.

Tom's hilarious observational quips on the mundane and everyday, combined with tales of fatherhood and country living, bring laughter to every room he plays to.

Recently, Tom came runner-up in the Lastminute Comedy Club Comedian of the Year and reached the finals of the Inaugural Petfringe Comedian.

Tom Glover - A Glover Not A Fighter will be staged at the Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, on Sunday, October 27, at 8pm.

Tickets are £10 advance or £12 on the door and there is a 10 per cent discount for members of the theatre.

Most Read

Man dies after incident at Charmouth rifle range

Dorste police officer. Picture Dorset Police

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Seaton woman awarded Queen’s Nurse title

Lydia Sweetland (centre) with League trustees Shirley Robinson, Mark Ollier, Dr Mark Welland and Rachel Mason. Picture: Lycia Moore

Emotional council meeting sees deal struck for fresh Beehive talks

Honiton Town Council had the largest public attendance so far this year for tonight's meeting. Picture: Callum Lawton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after incident at Charmouth rifle range

Dorste police officer. Picture Dorset Police

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Seaton woman awarded Queen’s Nurse title

Lydia Sweetland (centre) with League trustees Shirley Robinson, Mark Ollier, Dr Mark Welland and Rachel Mason. Picture: Lycia Moore

Emotional council meeting sees deal struck for fresh Beehive talks

Honiton Town Council had the largest public attendance so far this year for tonight's meeting. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Site identified for affordable homes in Colyton parish

Colyton rooftops - more affordable homes are needed . Picture Barrie Hedges

A Glover Not A Fighter to be staged in Lyme Regis

Tom Glover will be preforming his show A Glover not a Fighter, in Lyme Regis. Picture: Courtesy of the artist

Man rescued from sea off Seaton by Lyme Regis RNLI

Lyme Regis lifeboat crew rescued a man from rough seas. Picture: RNLI

Fifth set of traffic lights to stay on main road going into Cranbrook

The latest sets of traffic lights on London Road going into Cranbrook. Picture: Terry Ife

Join in with Daffodil Cranbrook and help turn the town yellow

Daffodils in Cranbrook. Picture: Alex Walton/Beth Sharp
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists