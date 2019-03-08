A Glover Not A Fighter to be staged in Lyme Regis

Tom Glover will be preforming his show A Glover not a Fighter, in Lyme Regis. Picture: Courtesy of the artist Archant

Comedian Tom Glover will be performing his solo show in Lyme Regis at the end of the month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hailing from the famed bright lights of Bridport, Tom Glover is the resident host of the Marine Theatre's Comedy Club.

During the summer, he had a triumphant, month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with his first solo show.

Tom does not shy from life's biggest topics, tackling the big issues of today such as horror movies, lactose intolerance, and bike rides.

In this debut solo performance, Tom will feature a selection of his best routines over the years, as well as treating the audience to some never before heard material as he muses the concept of fatherhood and masculinity in modern Britain.

Tom's hilarious observational quips on the mundane and everyday, combined with tales of fatherhood and country living, bring laughter to every room he plays to.

Recently, Tom came runner-up in the Lastminute Comedy Club Comedian of the Year and reached the finals of the Inaugural Petfringe Comedian.

Tom Glover - A Glover Not A Fighter will be staged at the Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, on Sunday, October 27, at 8pm.

Tickets are £10 advance or £12 on the door and there is a 10 per cent discount for members of the theatre.