Neil Maya Quartet bring 'a golden year of jazz' to The Beehive, Honiton

Neil Maya. Picture: Mark Tipping Mark Tipping

A show celebrating the great jazz of 1959 will be at The Beehive, Honiton, on Saturday, September 7.

The year is considered highly influential in the development of modern jazz, with various new sub-genres coming to the fore.

It saw the release of some of the best known and most highly regarded jazz albums, including Miles Davis's Kind of Blue and Dave Brubeck's Time Out.

In the show 1959: The Golden Year of Jazz, the Neil Maya Quartet perform some of the most famous jazz classics from that time, including work by John Coltrane, Miles Davis, the Dave Brubeck Quartet, Mingus and Jobim.

The band pride themselves on playing high quality, accessible music for all ages to enjoy, keeping an air of joviality and frivolity throughout the show.

They developed the concept of a performance based on the jazz classics of 1959 two years ago, and launched the show last November.

Neil Maya on saxophones is joined by Tom Ball on piano, Kev Sanders on bass and Preston Prince on drums.

For more information or to book tickets visit The Beehive's website or call the box office on 01404 384050.