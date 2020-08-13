Honiton Community College sixth formers celebrate A-Level results

Honiton Community College sixth formers celebrating their A-Level results. Picture: Honiton Community College Archant

Sixth form students at Honiton Community College have today learned their A-Level exam results following an unprecedented year.

The college said the overwhelming majority of awarded grades reflect the hard work and potential of the students and every student looking to go to university has achieved their first choice.

Principal Glenn Smith said: “A-Levels and BTECs are tough and this year’s recipients deserve their excellent grades, just as much as any previous cohort.

“Although they did not get the opportunity to sit their exams, they have dealt with their own unique tests this year. We are extremely proud of the performance of the class of 2020.”

Student Luke Gouldson earned three A*s and an A. He said: “I’m thrilled by my results, which will allow me entrance to Southampton, my firm choice of university, to study English.

“I have loved my time at sixth form and intend to spend at least the next decade thanking my teachers for giving all their time and effort and, of course, celebrating.”

Nathan Paveley, who earned one A* and three As said: “I’m surprised and pleased with the results I’ve been awarded and incredibly excited to study Physics at Cardiff University in September.

“This success is in no small part due to the education and support I received in sixth form. There is a constant sense of community and good humour in the centre and I leave with a heavy heart.”

Lauren Gavin earned a B, a C and a distinction. She said: “I’m very proud to have been awarded the Reading List Foundation Scholarship and will make very good use of the £250 when I read Criminology at Plymouth University. I’m grateful for all the support and the inspiration I have received during my time in sixth form and now really looking forward to university life; the independence, meeting new people and continuing to learn.”

Selena Burroughs, director of Post-16, said: “I am delighted with the results that the students have achieved in this unique year of their education.

“They all have amazing journeys ahead of them. We all wish them the best of luck with their next steps and congratulate them once again on everything they have achieved in this historic time.”