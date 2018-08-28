Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A LOOK INSIDE: Honiton’s unique Canadian chapel

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 January 2019

Wolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4922. Picture: Terry Ife

Wolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4922. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Between Honiton and Dunkeswell lies a perfectly normal chapel – with a very unusual slice of Canadian history behind it.

Wolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4940. Picture: Terry IfeWolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4940. Picture: Terry Ife

Wolford Chapel has never been substantially altered and appears much the same as when built. The interior displays many fine examples of Jacobean workmanship.

The chapel and its collection of antique furnishings and decorative arts were generously donated to the people of Ontario in 1966 by British publisher Sir Geoffrey Harmsworth.

At the same time MR A G Le Marchant, the then-owner of the Simcoe Estate, donated an easement to Ontario for a public right of way to the chapel.

John Grave Simcoe was born in Cotterstock England on February 25, 1752.

Wolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4935. Picture: Terry IfeWolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4935. Picture: Terry Ife

He was raised in Exeter Devon by his mother and educated at Exeter Free Grammar School, Eton and Oxford.

Simcoe began a life-long military career in 1770 when he secured a commission as an ensign in the 35th Regiment of Foot.

In 1775, he was sent with his regiment to Boston then under siege by Washington’s Continental Army, and given command of the Queens Rangers in 1777.

Four years later, Simcoe returned to England on convalescent leave and the following year, he married Elizabeth Posthuma Gwillim - a wealthy heiress.

Wolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4934. Picture: Terry IfeWolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4934. Picture: Terry Ife

The Simcoes purchased an estate at Wolford near Honiton and built ‘Wolford Lodge’, which remained in family hands until 1923.

Simcoe spent the next few years enlarging and improving the estate but always maintained a keen interest in events in North America.

Simcoe was later appointed as the first Lieutenant Governor of Upper Canada in 1791.

He arrived in the new province in June 1792 accompanied by his wife and their two youngest children.

Wolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4904. Picture: Terry IfeWolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4904. Picture: Terry Ife

Although there had been considerable loyalist settlement in upper Canada, particularly in the east, most of the province was still a wilderness.

Simcoe presided over the introduction of British institutions of government, devising military strategy for defending upper Canada against the United States and building strategic roads to facilitate troop movements to promote settlement and encourage trade.

In 1806, he accepted the prestigious appointment of Commander in Chief in India, and was asked to undertake a special mission in Portugal.

However, en-route to his new command he fell ill in Lisbon and returned to England.

He died in the home of Archdeacon Moore in Exeter on October 26 and was buried at Wolford Chapel on November 4.

The chapel is open to the public during daylight hours.

A team of volunteers assist with the day to day running of the chapel.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Aircraft crash lands in field on outskirts of Honiton due to ‘mechanical failure’

Stock image of a Cessna 195. Picture: Wikimedia.

Bid to open waffle house in Axminster town centre is REFUSED due to noise and smell concerns

Belgian waffles. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster car fire

Axminster fire engine. Picture: Fire Service

PHOTOS: Pilot miraculously escapes injury following perilous crash-landing in field close to Honiton

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Seaton man denies starting flats fire

Fire engines at the scene in Harbour Road, Seaton. Picture: Chris Carson

Most Read

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bloody brawl in Belsize launderette ‘about the comfy seat’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hornsey High Street crash: Woman dies days after being hit by van

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

New chapter for Axminster book shop

Simon Holmes (left) takes over from Tim Pritchard at the Archway Bookshop in Axminster. Picture Barrie Hedge

A LOOK INSIDE: Honiton’s unique Canadian chapel

Wolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4922. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Slimming World consultant Kirsty is ‘worth her weight in gold’

Kirsty Bailey with Rylan. Picture: Slimming World

Honiton Town net home point / Lacemen bag walk-over win / Dunkeswell Rovers make Devon Cup progress / Home defeat for Axminster Town

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Springboard to expansion - gymnast James Reddy speaks about Honiton Gymnastics Club

James Reddy, of Honiton Gymnastics Club.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists