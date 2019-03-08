Man, 36, dies in A30 collision between caravan and lorry

Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A motorist has died in a serious three-way collision on the A30 between Honiton and Ottery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 36-year-old man from Basingstoke suffered fatal injuries when his vehicle collided with the rear of an articulated lorry on Thursday (May 30).

The stretch of the A30 on the Honiton-bound carriageway of the road, near to Parsons Bridge and around a mile from the Daisymount junction, was closed for more than seven hours as police serious collision investigators tried to determine the details of the crash.

Devon Air Ambulance also landed at the scene to assist with transporting the injured to hospital.

Officers are asking for any witnessess statements or dashcam footage which may have captured the incident, in which a young girl was also injured.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services were called at around 2.20pm to a three-vehicle collision on the Honiton-bound carriageway of the road.

"Following a non-injury collision between a Grey Audi S3 and a white DAF Articulated Lorry, a white VW motor caravan collided with the rear of the articulated lorry.

"As a result of the collision, the driver of the VW Motor Caravan, a 36-year-old male from the Basingstoke area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"A six-year-old girl, also from the Basingstoke area, who was passenger in the VW motor caravan, sustained minor injuries and was conveyed to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she was discharged later in the evening."

The driver of the Audi, a 56-year-old female from Budleigh Salterton, and the driver of the DAF Lorry, a 54-year-old male from the Bristol area, were uninjured in the incident.

The A30 was closed overnight for roadworks following the crash.

Police officers, as well as officers from the Roads Policing Team, and Serious Collision Investigation Team, attended the scene on the eastbound carriageway of the A30.

Devon and Cornwall police is urging any witnesses, or members of the public with dashcam footage, to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 605 30/05/19.