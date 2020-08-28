Advanced search

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

PUBLISHED: 08:00 31 August 2020

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Archant

East Devon District Council has voted to pull out of the Greater Exeter Strategic Plan. Here, Council leader Paul Arnott explains the reasoning behind the change of policy.

A meeting of full council at East Devon District Council (EDDC) has voted to leave the Greater Exeter Strategic Plan.

Little more than a third of our 60 councillors favoured staying in, mainly Conservatives.

Readers could reasonably ask, what was the Greater Exeter Strategic Plan (GESP) anyway? And why should they care?

So, the GESP was an attempt to combine planning strategies for four district councils: East Devon, Exeter, Mid-Devon, and Teignbridge.

It had been rumbling on for about three years almost entirely out of sight.

Remarkably, there had never been a single debate about it at full council – until last Thursday!

GESP was meant in theory to help the four districts work together to find future land to be developed into 500 home-plus sites.

The thinking was that if all four knew what each other were doing, other exciting policies for transport infrastructure and so on could be developed together, leading perhaps to dualling of the Axminster to Exeter railway line, or great improvements to the A3052.

Given those aspirations, any sensible democratic collaboration would see transport, ecological and economic aims agreed first in the full light of scrutiny.

That could have been brilliant and very productive.

Then, and only then, might there be consideration given to where we might wish to build the homes which – in theory – would help fund much of that through the Community Infrastructure Levy on new builds.

With that all parcelled up neatly, the four could then appeal to Government for the funds needed for the massive new transport network necessary to sustain all this.

Instead, with the landowner and developer lobby – as is all too familiar in East Devon – setting the agenda, the officers of the four districts wanted to ‘consult’ on sites first, the other key policies lagging way behind.

The developer cart was, as usual, running way ahead of the public interest horse.

Your elected members at East Devon said ‘enough is enough’ last week.

Now we move on to develop our new Local Plan as urgently as possible - and you can be sure that this time we will do this in the full light of day.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Seaton trio’s 100k walking challenge

Shelly northwood, Martin Croad and Erin white. Picture: Lindsay Russel!.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gittisham Farm fire: Photo gallery

Gittisham Farm farmhouse fire. Picture by Terry Ife ref mhh 5182-23-11TI

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Seaton trio’s 100k walking challenge

Shelly northwood, Martin Croad and Erin white. Picture: Lindsay Russel!.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gittisham Farm fire: Photo gallery

Gittisham Farm farmhouse fire. Picture by Terry Ife ref mhh 5182-23-11TI

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Brian Thompson crowned Axe Cliff Seniors’ Masters champion after play-off win against Alan Vincent

Brian Thompson (left) the Axe Cliff 2020 Masters Champion, together with runner-up Alan Vincent. Picture: AXE CLIFF GOLF CLUB

Millwey Rise Reserves rack up big pre-season win against Farway Reserves

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Del Cup Silver Division success for Ann Trayling

Golf club and ball

Tucker and Russell set up Feniton win at Alphington & Countess Wear

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Former Lyme Regis headteacher slams current education system

Former Woodroffe School head teacher Dr Richard Steward.