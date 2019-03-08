Advanced search

Seaton Fiver Fest off to a flying start

PUBLISHED: 11:59 07 October 2019

The Totally Locally Seaton team at the launch of Fiver Fest. Pictuyre Marc Smith

The Totally Locally Seaton team at the launch of Fiver Fest. Pictuyre Marc Smith

Archant

Bargain hunters were out in force on Saturday when Seaton's Totally Locally team launched the town's first 'Fiver Fest'.

More than 60 local businesses are backing the week-long initiative, tempting shoppers with a range of £5 offers in a bid to boost town centre trade.

Shops, cafés, restaurants, pubs and businesses are taking part in the festival which ends on Saturday, October 12.

Organiser and local businessman Marc Smith said the week got off to a flying start, with lots of interest from locals and positive initial reports from the traders.

Rose Bunce, at The Emporium, said she'd had her busiest day for ages.

A spokesman at Pebbles Café, said: "We had so many people taking up the fiver offer that the chef had check that we had enough sausages."

Mr Smith added: "Considering we only had three weeks to prepare the uptake from the local business community has been phenomenal.

"The town has clearly been waiting for an initiative like this for everyone to buy into."

A full list of all the offers taking place can be found on the Totally Locally Seaton Facebook group.

Fiver Fest aims to spread the message that if every adult in Seaton spent just £5 a week at local independent shops, cafes and businesses instead of online or at local supermarkets this would bring £1.6 million into the local economy.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Big turnout for Axminster’s Minster Challenge

The start of the Minster Challenge 12k run. Picture: Chris Carson

Raising a glass to people power

Alan Jackson and John Curnoe, who each repainted one side of the pub sign. Picture: John Vickery

Cyclist’s heartfelt thanks to all who helped, after being found lying in blood in Ottery

This is where the cyclist was found in the road at Fairmile, near Ottery. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Big turnout for Axminster’s Minster Challenge

The start of the Minster Challenge 12k run. Picture: Chris Carson

Raising a glass to people power

Alan Jackson and John Curnoe, who each repainted one side of the pub sign. Picture: John Vickery

Cyclist’s heartfelt thanks to all who helped, after being found lying in blood in Ottery

This is where the cyclist was found in the road at Fairmile, near Ottery. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton Fiver Fest off to a flying start

The Totally Locally Seaton team at the launch of Fiver Fest. Pictuyre Marc Smith

Cyclist’s heartfelt thanks to all who helped, after being found lying in blood in Ottery

This is where the cyclist was found in the road at Fairmile, near Ottery. Picture: Google Maps

All day £2 parking introduced at Ottery

Ottery shoppers will be able to park all day for £2 throughout the winter and festive season. Pictures: Archant and Getti Images

East Devon leader should ‘step aside’ – former cabinet member

Paul Millar has reacted to the latest on parking proposals for East Devon. Picture: Terry Ife/Paul Millar

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists