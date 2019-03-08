Seaton Fiver Fest off to a flying start

The Totally Locally Seaton team at the launch of Fiver Fest. Pictuyre Marc Smith Archant

Bargain hunters were out in force on Saturday when Seaton's Totally Locally team launched the town's first 'Fiver Fest'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 60 local businesses are backing the week-long initiative, tempting shoppers with a range of £5 offers in a bid to boost town centre trade.

Shops, cafés, restaurants, pubs and businesses are taking part in the festival which ends on Saturday, October 12.

Organiser and local businessman Marc Smith said the week got off to a flying start, with lots of interest from locals and positive initial reports from the traders.

Rose Bunce, at The Emporium, said she'd had her busiest day for ages.

A spokesman at Pebbles Café, said: "We had so many people taking up the fiver offer that the chef had check that we had enough sausages."

Mr Smith added: "Considering we only had three weeks to prepare the uptake from the local business community has been phenomenal.

"The town has clearly been waiting for an initiative like this for everyone to buy into."

A full list of all the offers taking place can be found on the Totally Locally Seaton Facebook group.

Fiver Fest aims to spread the message that if every adult in Seaton spent just £5 a week at local independent shops, cafes and businesses instead of online or at local supermarkets this would bring £1.6 million into the local economy.