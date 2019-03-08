Pick up a bargain at Seaton Fiver Fest

Seaton town centre. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

'Bargains galore' will soon be on offer in Seaton's shops.

Independent traders are taking part in the 'Totally Local National Fiver Fest', starting soon.

From Saturday, October 5, to October 12, many will be offering shoppers a range of £5 offers in a bid to boost town centre trade.

More than 40 other towns throughout the UK will be taking part in the scheme.

Shops, cafés, restaurants, pubs and businesses will participate and there will be posters around town and online promoting all of the fiver offers.

Local organiser Marc Smith said: "We decided to join in as it seems such a great idea for Seaton.

"We're introducing some great bargains for local shoppers, but alsoshowcasing the town and the great shops and businesses we have here, showing how important independent high streets are to our communities and towns."

Any independent business wishing to participate in the Fiver Fest in Seaton, should contact totallylocallyseaton@gmail.com or Marc Smith on 07881 388507 look at our totallylocallyseaton fiver fest page on Facebook and Instagram

