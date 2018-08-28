Advanced search

A rising star within Honiton Gymnastics Club: Sky Shute has dreams to become coach

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 December 2018

Gymnast Sky Shute with James Reddy. Picture: Callum Lawton

There are several rising stars within the ranks of Gymnastics Club - we sat down and interviewed Sky Shute.

Aged 11, Sky Shute commits around 15 hours a week to training in acrobatics.

However, her background saw her start in artistic gymnastics at the tender age of six, after her parents tried to find an outlet for her unrelenting energy.

Sky said: “I used to climb on the door frames at home - so my mum and dad took me to Exeter for my first gym session.”

The youngster, who is a pupil at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School, joined Exeter Gymnastics Club in 2012 and began training in the field of artistic gymnastics, which focuses on the beam, vault, floor and bars.

Three years later, she found herself specialising in acrobatic gymnastics – floor routines only – with Honiton Gymnastics Club, and rocketing from Grade 2 up to Grade 11 to 16 (entry level for world championship gymnastics), which she has been competing in the last year.

Sky said: “I think I have become a better gymnast since coming to Honiton.

“I would definitely encourage boys and girls my age to get involved – it’s such a good sport and other people should give it a go.

“Some people who try it may find it more difficult, but for others it could come to them naturally.”

Since becoming involved with gymnastics, Sky has clinched a haul of medals at national competitions.

Recently, she and her training partner Emily Lee, 16, finished eleventh at the Pat Wade Classic competition in Stoke-on-Trent and is aiming for a top spot in the British Championships in Liverpool in July next year.

Sky hopes one day to become a gymnastics coach so she can shape the future stars of gymnastics.

But with many more years in the field to come for Sky, there is sure to be more success on the way.

James Reddy, board member at Honiton Gymnastic Club, said: “Sky is one of those gymnasts who is so enthusiastic, she does not need to be pushed at all. She pushes herself to make sure she achieves what she has set out to accomplish.”

The Herald is supporting Honiton Gymnastics Club as it fights to secure its long-term future in the town, following its shock eviction in November 2018.

