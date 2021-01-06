A tribute to Axminster mayor Anni Young

Published: 11:30 AM January 6, 2021

People in Axminster have been devastated to learn of the sudden and unexpected death of the town's Mayor, Mrs Anni Young.

Councillor Young passed away peacefully in her sleep early on December 23, 2020 at her home in Axminster.

Hundreds of tributes have been posted on social, reflecting the admiration, respect and love of the townspeople for a wonderful lady who has given a great deal to the Axminster community.

Anni moved to Axminster in 1998 when Tesco established a store in the town. She held local and national negotiating roles with the company, and quickly established herself as a lady committed to the support of the community.

Anni was voted on to the Town Council in 2015, where she was much valued and was elected to be Deputy Mayor in 2017 and has been Town Mayor for almost two years. Anni was an integral member of ACER, helping to establish the group which was so effective during the ‘lockdown’ months of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Anni’s husband Matt Young said: “Anni was renowned for her friendliness and her commitment to the support of those who do not have a strong voice for themselves. She was a lady of real integrity who lived out the philosophies she espoused: she was passionate about community, climate change, and support for those in need.

“She had tremendous energy, joy and humour. She was a highly visible representative of the Town Council and an amazing soul at the heart of Axminster.

“Axminster will truly miss this generous, able, effective and very thoughtful lady who had so much more to give and planned to continue to support the town which she had made her home and which had taken her to its heart.”

Councillor Paul Hayward, former mayor of Axminster, commented on Twitter: “Lost a very dear friend this morning. The world is a less colourful, less kind and less caring place with her passing.

“My thoughts are for her husband, family and her close friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.”