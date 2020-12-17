A tribute to Honiton Gentleman Reg Gould

Published: 12:00 PM December 17, 2020

Recently we said a sad goodbye to Honiton’s gentleman Reginald Gould, also known as dad, grandad, great grandad, great great grandad, Reg, Reggie as well as Mr Gould.

Reg was born in 1924 at the White Lion pub in Honiton which his parents ran.

He was the youngest of five children, Marjorie, Wilf, Vernun and Dora were his siblings.

He used to tell of his schooldays in the old school in King Street and receiving the cane for misbehaving. These were the days of chalk and blackboard, as well as blackboard cleaners which were launched regularly at high speed by Mr Giles towards an offending pupil.

He talked of times at the beginning of the war, working on the old fire station and the shenanigan’s they all had, as well as the tough times.

When Reg was 17, he joined the RAF to do his bit for king and country, eventually being posted to Stranraer in Scotland where he was ground crew working on bombers.

His brother Wilf was aircrew and was tragically killed during a raid off the Italian coast and buried in the Canadian war cemetery in Ortona, hence the house name.

Reg met Christine Rutherford from Stirling while at Stranraer. Love blossomed and they were wed. They had a daughter, Pat and returned to Honiton after the war ended.

Reg and Chris used to love their holidays in Scotland visiting family and discovering the stunning scenery.

While there they discovered Inchmahome an island in the middle of the lake of Menteith near Aberfoyle. This was their favourite place, so quiet and tranquil.

Chris’s ashes were scattered there after her sudden tragic death all too early, before they reached retirement age.

Reg moved to Abbeyfield assisted housing Honiton about five years ago and quickly made good friends of both residents and staff and really enjoyed his time there. He enjoyed being able to look down the high street at St Pauls Church – such a great view for a ‘Honitonian’.

However, Reg was dealt a bad hand just after the first Covid lockdown, taking a fall and breaking his collarbone, spending time in Exeter and then Sidmouth hospitals then temporary care in Colyton, before transferring to Somerville at Willand.

He hated losing his independence and not being able to see his family because of Covid.

Over the last month, Reg went downhill quickly and the family would like to thank Somerville for allowing them to spend time with him in his final hours.

Some of his last words were ‘keep loving each other’ and ‘I will always be with you in some way’.

The family would like to thank everyone who cared for Reg and also would like to thank everyone who said lovely things about him when his death was announced on social media. It means a lot to them and he would be overwhelmed with the kindness.

Reg will be going on his final journey next year. A long road trip and a short ferry ride to Inchmahome where Reg and Chris will finally be together again.