A year of challenges for Lyme Regis lifeboat volunteers

Published: 4:00 PM December 30, 2020

The man at the helm of the RNLI lifeboat station in Lyme Regis has praised his volunteer crew after a ‘challenging but successful year.’

In a review of 2020 Lifeboat Operations Manager Nick Marks said: “We managed to meet our aim of maintaining an effective life-saving service throughout year.

“No calls for help were missed through non-availability of our lifeboat or crew members in the most difficult of circumstances.”

Mr Marks said the year had started well but became increasingly challenging as COVID-19 established itself and threatened to interrupt the 24/7 lifeboat service proudly delivered by the RNLI since 1824.

Lyme Regis lifeboat station went into ‘lockdown’ early in the crisis - the station was closed to visitors, strict COVID safety measures were put in place and training, both ashore and at sea, was suspended. These measures were needed to protect the crew and boat as much as possible.

Mr Marks added: “With the arrival of summer the crew became very busy answering an unprecedented number of shouts as the south coast filled with visitors.”

By Christmas the lifeboat had launched 45 times to answer a variety of emergencies involving swimmers, walkers, kayakers and power boat users.

But, said Mr. Marks, there were also calls ‘most frustratingly to inflatable plastic dinghies which should never have been at sea’.

An additional casualty of COVID, said Mr Marks, was the ability to recruit new crew members.

Recruiting will start again when the pandemic is over. Seagoing crew, either male or female, should work or live within ten minutes of the lifeboat station, be between 17 and 50 years old and be prepared to commit to a rigorous training programme.

Established in 1826, Lyme Regis Lifeboat Station stands on the historic Cobb and is home to the Atlantic 85 class lifeboat. The crews have been presented with 20 awards for gallantry.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.