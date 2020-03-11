Advanced search

A30 now open after police incident

PUBLISHED: 08:10 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 11 March 2020

Accident blocked the road in both directions



Archant

The A30 was closed between the junction for the A35 and Daisymount for more than three hours after a police incident.

Following a police incident on the A30 near Honiton, police initially closed the road in both directions between the A35 Exeter Road and the B3174 (Daisy Mount Cross). at around 6.30am.

Police said the road closure was affecting traffic through Honiton and Ottery.

Officers confirmed the road was being re-opened at around 10am

Devon and Cornwall Police thanked motorists for their patience while emergency services dealt with the incident.

