Updated
Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision
PUBLISHED: 16:03 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 27 January 2020
Archant
A motorist has been taken to hospital this afternoon following a collision which shut down a section the A30.
A lorry and tractor have been involved in a collision which has closed one lane of the A30 near Ottery this afternoon (January 27).
There is standstill traffic on the A30 westbound from Gosford Road (Fairmile) to the B3174 (Daisy Mount Cross, Aller Grove) due to the incident.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The lorry driver has sustained what appears to be minor injuries and is going to hospital in an ambulance."
More to follow
Comments have been disabled on this article.