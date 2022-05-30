A30 at Honiton reopen after earlier accident

The A30 is now re-open after an earlier incident on the Honiton turn off this afternoon (Monday, May 30)

Traffic is still queing and slow but all lanes are now re-open after an incident occurred at around 2 pm today, (May 30).

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving one car on the eastbound carriageway of the A30 near Honiton at around 2pm today, Monday (May 30).

"There are no reports of any injuries. Police officers and the fire service attended the scene. Recovery is being arranged."

