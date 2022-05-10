News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Plan journeys ahead as A303 section closed this weekend

Adam Manning

Published: 11:20 AM May 10, 2022
a303 closures

Artist impression of the new temporary bridge being put in at Hazlegrove and Podimore. - Credit: Highways England.

The A303 will be fully closed between the Hazlegrove and Podimore roundabouts this weekend to lift a new bridge in place.

Starting on Friday, May 13 and running until May 16, the new temporary bridge will be lifted in to place to transport earth from one side of the site to the other without disrupting motorists on the A303 itself during work to dual the section.

A 200-tonne crane will be used to lift a new bridge into place as part of work to ensure construction traffic remains off the main road and has minimal impact on road users and residents.

The weather-dependent installation will involve the crane manoeuvring three bridge beams into place and installing the decking.

During the weekend closures, diversions will be in place via the A359 and the A37.

Hannah Sanderson, National Highways' programme manager, said: “We appreciate the closure will have an effect on journey times, and we appreciate roadworks are frustrating, but we are carrying out this work to drastically minimise disruption throughout the scheme build, and we thank all drivers in advance for their co-operation and patience.

“We will ensure motorists are fully informed of diversions, we advise drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys over the weekend.” 

