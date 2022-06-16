Plan journeys ahead on A303 next week as Summer Solstice starts

Traffic is building along the A303 near Stonehenge this weekend. - Credit: Highways England.

National Highways is advising motorists to plan their journeys along the A303 ahead of next week’s Summer Solstice event at Stonehenge.

The event will take place on Monday, June 20, and the morning of Tuesday, June 21, and with limited parking on site, English Heritage is once again urging visitors to use public transport or car share.

Car parking will be available from 7pm on June 20 until 6am on June 21 and will shut once full. The car park will be vacated by noon on Monday.

Buses will run from Salisbury and pedestrians are advised to use the designated, temporary pedestrian crossing on the A303 at Stonehenge Cottages

During the Solstice event, National Highways will assist the flow of traffic before, during and after the event.

A 40mph speed limit will be in place on the A303 between the Countess roundabout and Longbarrow roundabout, with the lay-bys closed in between, and the dual carriageway will be reduced to a single lane between Countess Roundabout and Stonehenge Cottages.

John Ingram, National Highways’ Resilience Planner for the South West, said: “We’re anticipating traffic volumes to increase on the A303 around this event, and our aim is to keep the National Highways network running while keeping road users safe and informed.

“The traffic management will be in place for safety and to keep disruption to a minimum, and we advise all road users to check our traffic and travel information channels, plan their journeys and allow plenty of time.

“A temporary pedestrian crossing will be installed near Stonehenge Cottages for the safety of visitors walking from Stonehenge Road, Amesbury, and we advise all pedestrians to use this to access the site.”

And for the latest information on the Summer Solstice event, go to https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/stonehenge/things-to-do/solstice/



