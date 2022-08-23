Uplyme man fined for living in mobile home without planning permission

A Uplyme man who was illegally living on land, without planning permission has been fined more than £4,500.

Justin David Lacey, pleaded guilty at Exeter Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, August 11, for failing to comply with a notice requiring him to cease the residential occupation of land, at Woodhouse, Lyme Road.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) issued Lacey with a planning enforcement notice earlier this year asking him to remove a static caravan, timber clad generator housing structure and all associated domestic paraphernalia before returning the land back to its previous condition.

The unauthorised development was carried out without planning permission, on land in an unsustainable location, in the open countryside, away from the essential services and facilities required for daily living.

It was also out of character and harmful to the undeveloped appearance of the surrounding land.

Exeter magistrates fined Lacey £4,500 and ordered him to pay costs of £525 together with a victim surcharge of £190.

Councillor Eileen Wragg, chair of EDDC’s planning committee, welcomed the decision of the court, she said: "As a council we have a duty to ensure that any development is in line with planning legislation and guidance.

"We always try to work positively and constructively with anyone responsible for a breach of planning control but this case shows that we will take appropriate enforcement and court action when the breach causes harm to the amenities of the district.

"We welcome enquiries and applications from the public through our pre-application enquiry service to find out if planning permission is needed before starting any development.

Undertaking work without the right permission can prove costly especially if the development needs to be removed and the property or land put back to how it was prior to the development being carried out.”