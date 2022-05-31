Main road to Seaton now re-open after earlier crash
Published: 2:11 PM May 31, 2022
Updated: 3:55 PM May 31, 2022
- Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police Traffic Watch.
The A3052 near Branscombe how now re-opened both ways after an earlier crash between a van and tractor.
There are still long delays in the area. One driver has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a tractor and van on the A3052 near Branscombe at around 1 pm today, Tuesday 31 May.
"Police and the ambulance service attended the scene."
The road was closed between Seaton Road and the B3174 Hollyhead Road.