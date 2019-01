Motorcyclist injured in Offwell collision

Road closed. Archant

A motorcyclist has been injured in a collision in Honiton.

Police were called at 4.35pm to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle at Windmill Garage at Offwell.

The motorcyclist is injured but not described as life threatening or life changing.

Recovery for both vehicles is being arranged and the road is currently blocked.

Expect traffic delays.