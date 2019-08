A35 near Honiton blocked due to collision involving fuel tanker

The A35 between Honiton and Offwell is blocked this afternoon (Thursday) following a collision involving a fuel tanker.

Police said traffic is coping well on the road.

Recovery work is taking place, adding to delays.

The stretch affected is from Honiton High Street to the B3261 at Axminster.