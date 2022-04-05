A35 near Wilmington closed due to water leak

The A35 is closed from today, (Tuesday) until tomorrow (April 6).

Resurfacing work was needed in the early hours of Tuesday following a water leak on the A35 near Wilmington.

The road is currently closed in both directions between the A358 junction in Axminster and the A30 near Honiton.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "With the depth of the resurfacing meaning it will take several hours to cure. Due to this, the road will remain closed in both directions until tomorrow morning as further remedial works are scheduled to take place overnight tonight, with potential for delays to journeys."

Motorists needing to travel between Honiton and Axminster are being diverted via the A358 to Ilminster, A303 to A30, and then back onto the A35.

Drivers are reminded to plan their journeys, allow extra time for travelling and check traffic conditions before setting off.

Further information about the closures is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com