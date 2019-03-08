Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Lorry driver died in collision near Axminster

PUBLISHED: 08:59 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 30 April 2019

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

A35 near Kilmington is now open again

The driver of one of two lorries involved in a collision on the A35 near Axminster yesterday (Monday, April 29) died at the scene, police have now revealed.

The driver of the other HGV remains seriously injured in hospital.

Police, fire and ambulance were called at 5.50am following the head-on collision on the main road close to Kilmington Cross.

Both male drivers were trapped in their vehicles.

One driver, a 54-year-old man from Winchester, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver, aged 35, and from Bristol, sustained serious head and leg injuries, and was extracted from the truck by the fire service. He was airlifted to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later flown to Derriford Hospital.

The A35 remained closed for several hours while specialist roads policing officers carried out an examination of the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or phone 101, quoting log 70 of 29/04/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man airlifted to hospital after head-on HGV collision in Axminster

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson

Pensioner admits causing wife’s death in car crash

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Grass fires started deliberately in Cranbrook

Fire crews were called out at least twice during Easter bank holiday weekend.

Lions clean up in Honiton

Lions club litter-pickers (l to r) Tom Boucher, Ed Pescud, Steve Guilbert and David Rickard. Picture: Brian Richards.

Royal Opera House production to be screened in Honiton

The Royal Opera production of Faust (2004) by Charles-FranÁois Gounod (1818-1893), directed by David McVicar with set designs by Charles Edwards costume designs by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, and lighting design by Paule Constable. Performed at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden on 18 September 2011. ARPDATA ; FAUST ; Music by Gounod ; Directed by David McVicar ; Set Design by Charles Edwards ; Costume Design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel ; Lighting Design by Paule Constable ; Act 2 (Dancers in the Cabaret L'Enfer) ; The Royal Opera ; At the Royal Opera House, London, UK ; 18 September 2011; Credit: Catherine Ashmore / Royal Opera House / ArenaPAL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man airlifted to hospital after head-on HGV collision in Axminster

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson

Pensioner admits causing wife’s death in car crash

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Grass fires started deliberately in Cranbrook

Fire crews were called out at least twice during Easter bank holiday weekend.

Lions clean up in Honiton

Lions club litter-pickers (l to r) Tom Boucher, Ed Pescud, Steve Guilbert and David Rickard. Picture: Brian Richards.

Royal Opera House production to be screened in Honiton

The Royal Opera production of Faust (2004) by Charles-FranÁois Gounod (1818-1893), directed by David McVicar with set designs by Charles Edwards costume designs by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, and lighting design by Paule Constable. Performed at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden on 18 September 2011. ARPDATA ; FAUST ; Music by Gounod ; Directed by David McVicar ; Set Design by Charles Edwards ; Costume Design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel ; Lighting Design by Paule Constable ; Act 2 (Dancers in the Cabaret L'Enfer) ; The Royal Opera ; At the Royal Opera House, London, UK ; 18 September 2011; Credit: Catherine Ashmore / Royal Opera House / ArenaPAL

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lorry driver died in collision near Axminster

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson

Lions clean up in Honiton

Lions club litter-pickers (l to r) Tom Boucher, Ed Pescud, Steve Guilbert and David Rickard. Picture: Brian Richards.

Axe Vale Netball Club shortlisted for major award

Pensioner admits causing wife’s death in car crash

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Lyme Regis golfer Melissa McMahon wins the Dorset Ladies County Championship

Melissa McMahon from Lyme Regis, who won the Dorset Ladies County Championship played at Knighton Heath. Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists