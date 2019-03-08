Lorry driver died in collision near Axminster

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson Archant

A35 near Kilmington is now open again

The driver of one of two lorries involved in a collision on the A35 near Axminster yesterday (Monday, April 29) died at the scene, police have now revealed.

The driver of the other HGV remains seriously injured in hospital.

Police, fire and ambulance were called at 5.50am following the head-on collision on the main road close to Kilmington Cross.

Both male drivers were trapped in their vehicles.

One driver, a 54-year-old man from Winchester, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver, aged 35, and from Bristol, sustained serious head and leg injuries, and was extracted from the truck by the fire service. He was airlifted to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later flown to Derriford Hospital.

The A35 remained closed for several hours while specialist roads policing officers carried out an examination of the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or phone 101, quoting log 70 of 29/04/19.