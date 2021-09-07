Published: 11:30 AM September 7, 2021

The thing to remember about news is that it cannot always all be bad, so this week I am turning to the announcement that Abba have reformed to record a new album. Now, to me, that may be bad news for some, but good news I suspect for many more.

The undoubted good news is that a troupe of internationally adored entertainers are still at it well into their 70s. The album reviews have been full of praise, and our screens have been filled with superfans writhing with joy. And perhaps what Abba were always really about was escapism.

Like so many, I first encountered them on 6th April 1974. I was a twelve year old boy on a week’s Easter holiday with my family at the Ashley Rise Hotel in Babbacombe near Torquay. On the night of our arrival in Babbacombe, my parents went off to see a show and I had the freedom of the hotel.

Being twelve, I found the fire escape and made my way onto the roof for a cigarette, but it was a cold night and I soon wandered down into the packed television lounge. Our set at home was still black and white, so this colour 24 inch telly oozed glamour. All my twelve year old pals already looked down their snooty noses at the Eurovision Song Contest, but patriotism gave me cover to watch it that night, as it was being broadcast from Brighton.

I cannot remember a single thing about the bill of fare until suddenly a “conductor” captioned Sven-Olaf Walldorff walked onto the stage dressed as Napoleon. Why? The announcer said that this was to be the Swedish entry and with that a pair of men who looked like bank managers who’d grown their hair out struck up on the piano and guitar, and two bizarrely dressed women descended a short staircase to the main stage.

And the rest is history as Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Fird Lyndstad - in costumes that looked like they’d been fashioned into trouser suits from curtain material by their mums and then spattered with sequins - belted out the most extraordinary tune, seeming to find a very Swedish mash up of a women unable to resist her lover and the vicissitudes of Napoleon on the battlefield. To an unsophisticated twelve year old, it was the blond Agnetha who most resembled a goddess, almost unbelievably attractive. And yet, and yet …

Many years later I found myself writing a book called “Windrush: A Ship Through Time”, which revealed the complete thirty year history of that famous ship, known for Caribbean migration, but actually so much more. She had begun life as a German vessel, and was only named Windrush when captured by the British in 1945. Prior to that she had the darkest of histories, just one part being her role as a German troop carrier invading and occupying Norway.

And one tiny outcome of that cruel occupation was the birth of Anni-Frid Lyngstad from a Norwegian mother and a German soldier father. Thus, Anni-Frid is not Swedish at all, but one of many mothers and babies who had to flee Norway after the war, the women known as Tyskerpiger, their heads shaved in public to show their “shame”. Only in this century did the Norwegian government apologise for terrible this.

I was fascinated by this story, as I am in so much of the Windrush tale, because it is just a few inches off the familiar highway of history. And maybe Anni-Frid, Agnetha, Benny and Bjorn are rather more interesting than we thought.

Anyway, I am honoured to be part of the Budleigh Salterton Book Festival on its opening day on 15th September and will be telling a few more tales of the Windrush if you have a spare hour to join me. https://budlitfest.org.uk/