'Phenomenal' response to community care company's Ukraine appeal

Some of the donations brought in by people and businesses in Honiton - Credit: Absolute Care

The response to an appeal by a care company for donations of items for Ukraine has been described as ‘phenomenal’.

The appeal began when Honiton-based Absolute Care South West invited its clients, many of them elderly, to contribute. The mother of one of the company’s Polish carers, Mirka, lives near Poland’s border with Ukraine and had taken in a Ukrainian family. A friend of Mirka’s, living in Taunton, was organising a small collection of items to be taken to them.

On Thursday, March 3, Absolute Care’s registered manager Joanna Read contacted all their clients and carers. She and director Richard Read also distributed posters asking for donations around shops, cafes and pubs in the town centre.

Donations for the people of Ukraine from Honiton individuals and businesses - Credit: Absolute Care

Joanna said: “The response was phenomenal. On Sunday Mirka and Anna, another of our Polish carers, came to the office and were astounded to find that the office had been filled with items. They filled their cars and acquired further help and took all the items up to Taunton.”

By Monday the shops and businesses were donating ‘in a steady stream’, and the office was full again. A past service user also contributed a cheque for £1,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Polish carers Mirka and Anna with the first-aid bags for Ukraine - Credit: Absolute Care

Businesses that donated included the Creature Comforts pet shop, East Devon Lock and Key, House of Hair, Tesco and Fulfords. A carload of donations arrived from Tallaton residents, and other people arrived with knitted hats and gloves, good quality clothes, medicines and baby milk. The Jehovah’s Witnesses and Baptist Church also arrived with donations.

Absolute Care director Richard Read with some of the donations for Ukraine - Credit: Absolute Care

Cash contributions from service users paid for three mobile first-aid rucksacks. Absolute Care bought an additional first aid bag themselves and offered to pay for the delivery drivers’ petrol, but they refused, so the money was given to Ukraine Emergency – Save The Children UK.

Joanna said: “I apologise if I have left any businesses out. It just felt like the community of Honiton and the surrounding areas came together and just wanted to help and show that they cared.

“I believe that a lot of our donations went to a school in Poland where refugees are temporarily staying, but they hope to get the majority of it to Ukraine. As well as so many essential items there was so much food and first aid. I have never known quite so much generosity from people.”

Sorting through donations for Ukraine - Credit: Absolute Care

Donations flood in for the people of Ukraine - Credit: Absolute Care



