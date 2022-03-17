News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Man injured in 'serious' road accident near Honiton

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:46 PM March 17, 2022
The A35 was closed in both directions following the accident

A man has been taken to hospital after a serious accident on the A35 near Honiton that led to the road being closed in both directions. 

Police were alerted to reports of a two-vehicle collision at 12.20pm today (Thursday, March 17). 

A police spokesperson said: “Ambulance has been notified of one male casualty who suffered a possible medical episode.” 

The road was closed in both directions between Tower Cross and Springfield, with diversions put in place by Highways England. 

The road remained closed for at least three hours. At about 3.30pm National Highways South West posted on Twitter: “The A35 remains closed in Honiton as Devon and Cornwall Police are conducting collision investigations following a serious collision. Local diversions are in place however these are not suitable for heavy/freight traffic. Please plan journeys in advance and expect delays.” 

At 4.35pm police said the A35 had now reopened. There are no details at this stage on the condition of the casualty. 

