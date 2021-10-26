News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

New exhibition for well known local ceramicist

person

Adam Manning

Published: 11:43 AM October 26, 2021   
women stood holding coffee

Amanda Popham Profile Image - Credit: Amanda Popham

Sculptor Amanda Popham is showcasing her work at the Steam Gallery in Beer this November.  

The show starts on her birthday, Saturday, November 6, and features more than 60  new solo works; one-off signature pieces based on fun and humour with a touch of love.  

man sat fed up at desk

Kitchen Table 22 cm - Credit: Amanda Popham

It’s the 18th year the Steam Gallery has exhibited the work of Amanda, whose background includes supplying Liberty for over 20 years and winning the Japanese design INAX prize. She is a long-standing member of the Devon Guild of Craftsman and internationally known as a highly collectable figurative potter.  

The gallery's current owners, Mike and Rosemary Lambert, took over four years ago, escaping life in London.  

three women looking wise

The wise women 30 cm £595 (1) - Credit: Amanda Popham

They are inviting people to attend their launch day on Saturday, October 6, although most of the pieces on display will be available to view and purchase online.

Contact the gallery on 01297 625144 for an invitation to the launch or to book a visit, or drop in between 11am and 5:30pm from Saturday, November 6 to November 19.

Most Read

  1. 1 Old Webster's site car park to be re-opened and run by council
  2. 2 Property of the Week: Sidmouth Road, Rousdon
  3. 3 Volunteers unite again to launch Operation Rudolph
  1. 4 New plan to build East Devon back better after the pandemic
  2. 5 Wednesday's Budget and how it might help those struggling in Devon this winter
  3. 6 Hippos beaten by a penalty at Okehampton
  4. 7 Councils across Devon to provide training to boost business
  5. 8 Colyton cyclist at age 82 rides the Gridiron 100 for Parkinson's UK
  6. 9 Plenty of evidence why Devon won't give up the ghost
  7. 10 Teacher who threw himself into village life in retirement
Seaton News
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tyler in Southampton colours

Football

Premier League contract for local footballer

Tim Herbert

person
Honiton's Aldi store. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref mhh 4589-29-13SH To order your copy of this photograp

Supermarket chain planning four new stores in East Devon

Adam Manning

person
Exmouth seafront in summer time. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Quiz

How Devon are you? Take our quiz

Adam Manning

person
St Michael's Church, Honiton

Legion hosts latest in series of timely war graves walks

Martin Long

Logo Icon