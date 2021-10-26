New exhibition for well known local ceramicist

Published: 11:43 AM October 26, 2021

Sculptor Amanda Popham is showcasing her work at the Steam Gallery in Beer this November.

The show starts on her birthday, Saturday, November 6, and features more than 60 new solo works; one-off signature pieces based on fun and humour with a touch of love.

Kitchen Table 22 cm - Credit: Amanda Popham

It’s the 18th year the Steam Gallery has exhibited the work of Amanda, whose background includes supplying Liberty for over 20 years and winning the Japanese design INAX prize. She is a long-standing member of the Devon Guild of Craftsman and internationally known as a highly collectable figurative potter.

The gallery's current owners, Mike and Rosemary Lambert, took over four years ago, escaping life in London.

The wise women 30 cm £595 (1) - Credit: Amanda Popham

They are inviting people to attend their launch day on Saturday, October 6, although most of the pieces on display will be available to view and purchase online.

Contact the gallery on 01297 625144 for an invitation to the launch or to book a visit, or drop in between 11am and 5:30pm from Saturday, November 6 to November 19.