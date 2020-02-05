Advanced search

Lyme artists' pastel painting demo

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 February 2020

Acclaimed pastel painter Rebecca De Mendoca, Picture: LRAS

Lyme Regis Art Society enjoyed a demonstration of pastel painting by Rebecca De Mendoca, whose pictures of animals, landscapes and people are widely acclaimed.

Growing up with praise from her art teacher mother and criticism from her architect father, Rebecca learned the value of both.

She advises beginners to start simply drawing fruit forms before trying harder subjects - and to draw what excites them.

She painted an image of her daughter on a beach, using Unison pastels together with conte, charcoal and polychromos pencils for very fine work, on mountboard primed with Colourfix Original Primer to give the rough surface needed for pastel work.

Lyme Regis Art Society meets on alternate Tuesdays in The Woodmead Halls from 2pm to 4pm until the end of March.

The next demonstration, 'Surprise in Oil', will be on February 18 with Phil Clayton. Visitors and new members are always welcome.

For further details, go to: www.lymeregisartssociety.org.uk

