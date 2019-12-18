Top award for East Devon firm

Bradfords' branch managers (L/R) Gavin Andrews (Honiton), Dean Hodder (Axminster), Chris Dunford (Sidmouth) and Shaun Denslow (Seaton). Picture: Chris Carson Archant

An East Devon firm which employs around 50 people across four towns has won national acclaim.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bradfords, which has branches in Axminster, Seaton, Honiton and Sidmouth, has been named Independent Builders' Merchants of the Year.

The accolade comes as the company prepares to celebrate 250 years of trading.

The Builders' Merchants Awards, now in its 18th year, is run in partnership with the Builders' Merchants Federation and celebrates the best and the brightest in the merchant industry. The awards were judged by a panel of key industry stakeholders from the Federation of Master Builders, Builders Merchants Association (BMA), Worshipful Company of Builders Merchants and the Construction Products Association (CPA).

They were presented by Dame Kelly Holmes MBE at the London Hilton on Park Lane last month. The judges' comments cited the hard work that the Bradfords' team have put in to deliver innovative and best in class service for customers and suppliers alike.

In particular, the company's focus on providing the easiest customer journey by utilising technology was highlighted.

The online trade portal that was created by the in-house development team gives account customers a full service from buying online using their specific terms, to providing a detailed history of transactions and an ability to pay accounts.

It was one of the tools judges were most impressed by. Commenting on the win David Young, CEO, of Bradfords Building Supplies said: "This accolade is a celebration of our 'can do' culture. This award belongs to our team in each and every branch.

"This is a super starting point from which to kickstart our 250th anniversary in 2020." Dean Hodder, branch manager at Axminster said: "Our team in Axminster are thrilled to receive this award because it underscores our commitment to customer service.

"It's great to see a company 250 years old next year investing in the major resource we have - which is our staff. It's a people business."

Axminster branch supervisor Bill George told the Midweek Herald; "It's like a family here - it's a nice firm to work for."

The branch managers are Dean Hodder, Axminster, Shaun Denslow, Seaton, Chris Dunford, Sidmouth and Gavin Andrew, Honiton.