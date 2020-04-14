Advanced search

ACER launches £5,000 fundraising appeal

PUBLISHED: 11:59 14 April 2020

The Axminster Community Emergency Response (ACER) team has launched a £5,000 fundraising appeal.

Cindy Furse who is organising the volunteer pool for ACER. Picture Terry IfeCindy Furse who is organising the volunteer pool for ACER. Picture Terry Ife

Members are looking to bolster the funds provided by the town council, which they hope will be matched by Devon County Council’s CV-19 grant fund.

ACER is a group of local organisations, health professionals and local councils which have joined forces to provide help, support and comfort to anyone suffering financial difficulty, isolation or mental health trauma during the coronavirus lockdown.

More than 160 local people have volunteered to help in a variety of ways, from delivering shopping, to acting as ‘telephone buddy’ and organising the circulation of ACER leaflets.

The ACER hotline number is 01297 35550 and Cindy Furse, of Light Up Axminster, is organising the volunteer pool.

Since launching its fundraising appeal at the weekend the group has already received more than £1,200.

To donate link to GoFundMe at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/axminster-community-emergency-response-acer

