‘Phenomenal’ support for Axminster emergency response team

PUBLISHED: 07:59 11 May 2020

Archant

Axminster Community Emergency Response (ACER) team has received almost 1,000 helpline calls and delivered food to nearly 750 needy people since its launch in April.

These are the latest figures released by the group set up to support vulnerable residents during the coronavirus lockdown.

Its fundraising appeal has reached almost £10,000 and it has now recruited 187 volunteers, supporting 120 households.

Some 640 prescriptions have been delivered to people’s homes.

Steve Holt, a member of the team and treasurer of Axminster Hospital League of Friends, said: “I think the numbers speak for themselves.

“The ACER steering team has met once a week via Zoom to ensure that all the volunteer agencies are coordinated.

“The level of extra volunteer support has been magnificent.

“There has been a significant poster and banner campaign around the town to ensure that those who are still out and about but maybe not aware of the support available, are being kept informed.

“The generosity of local people and businesses has been phenomenal.”

Call the ACER helpline on 01297 35550

