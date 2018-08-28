Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Colyton children plant an acorn

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 February 2019

colyton Caterpillars at the tree planting -with Blake and his mum Sophie (right). picture Chris Carson

colyton Caterpillars at the tree planting -with Blake and his mum Sophie (right). picture Chris Carson

Archant

Nursery children are hoping to one day see a mighty oak tree

Tiny tots at Colyton are hoping they will be admiring a mighty oak tree when they are all grown up.

Youngsters from Colyton Caterpillars Nursery planted an acorn last week on land near the town’s picnic area at Hillhead.

It was found by parent Sophie Boswell’s son Blake, aged two, who took it home and germinated it in a bucket.

“We hope the tree can grow with the children and help them learn about the seasons,” said Sophie.

Nursery leader Kate Clode said: “It is a lovely idea when a parent brings in something like that. We are going to do a topic about the environment and nature and the children can learn about how trees start and how things grow.”

Colyton Caterpillars meets at the Reece Strawbridge Youth Centre in Coly Road and currently has limited afternoon spaces until July.

Contact the nursery on 01297 552567 or e mail colytoncaterpillars@btconnect.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

Axminster Conservative councillors Andrew Moulding (left) and Ian Hall (right) with the George management team of Alan Berry and Mo Blyth. Picture: GEORGE HOTEL

Mother calls for dog warden in Honiton after her son, six, forced to clean himself of mess in public stream

Amanda Farrant with her son Fin. Ref mhh 06 19TI 9239. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation on Axminster Masterplan

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Exotic feast will aid Axminster charity

Laurence Norman, Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), and Pippa Galvin Picture Suzie McFadzean

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9468. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

Axminster Conservative councillors Andrew Moulding (left) and Ian Hall (right) with the George management team of Alan Berry and Mo Blyth. Picture: GEORGE HOTEL

Mother calls for dog warden in Honiton after her son, six, forced to clean himself of mess in public stream

Amanda Farrant with her son Fin. Ref mhh 06 19TI 9239. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation on Axminster Masterplan

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Exotic feast will aid Axminster charity

Laurence Norman, Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), and Pippa Galvin Picture Suzie McFadzean

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9468. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton children plant an acorn

colyton Caterpillars at the tree planting -with Blake and his mum Sophie (right). picture Chris Carson

Honiton Town to face University examination

Football on pitch

Honiton men share Inter County League spoils with Sidmouth

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff ladies’ Winter League success for Stella Thompson

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Cricket scorers offered chance to ‘up-skill’

Cricket. A view from the score box
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists