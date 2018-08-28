Colyton children plant an acorn

colyton Caterpillars at the tree planting -with Blake and his mum Sophie (right). picture Chris Carson Archant

Nursery children are hoping to one day see a mighty oak tree

Tiny tots at Colyton are hoping they will be admiring a mighty oak tree when they are all grown up.

Youngsters from Colyton Caterpillars Nursery planted an acorn last week on land near the town’s picnic area at Hillhead.

It was found by parent Sophie Boswell’s son Blake, aged two, who took it home and germinated it in a bucket.

“We hope the tree can grow with the children and help them learn about the seasons,” said Sophie.

Nursery leader Kate Clode said: “It is a lovely idea when a parent brings in something like that. We are going to do a topic about the environment and nature and the children can learn about how trees start and how things grow.”

Colyton Caterpillars meets at the Reece Strawbridge Youth Centre in Coly Road and currently has limited afternoon spaces until July.

