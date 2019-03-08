Axminster will remember the fallen

A service of remembrance was held at Axminster last year tot mark 100 years since the ending of The Great War. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Axminster will turn out in force to remember the fallen at the annual Remembrance Day service on Sunday, November 10.

Members of local groups will parade from South Street car park to the Minster Green, starting at 10.25am The laying of wreaths will follow at the war memorial at 11am.

There will be wreath laying by dignitaries, associations and local shop owners and people who have an interest in and want to show respect by remembering. This is followed by a service of remembrance in the Minster Church.

On Monday, November 11, at 11am, more than 200 local children are expected to take part in an act of remembrance at the war memorial.

Pupils from local schools will lay crosses, each one bearing the name of one of the fallen from the Axminster area. The smaller crosses will later be laid in the garden of remembrance.

Members of Axminster branch of the Royal British Legion praised the 'fantastic response from the schools, teachers and parents' towards taking part in the ceremony.