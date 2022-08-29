Friends' charity cycle raises £3,000 for RNLI

Five friends completed the trek in memory of Adam Bounds - Credit: RNLI

A group of determined cyclists completed a 131-mile trek in memory of a friend.

The five friends set off from the lifeboat station in Lyme Regis and finished at the lifeboat station in Newquay in aid of the RNLI.

Matthew Payne organised the sponsored ride in memory of his best friend Adam Bounds who died aged 41 following a brain haemorrhage.

The effort raised £3, 061 for the RNLI.

Matthew, Rob Gage, Andrew ‘Edder’ Gage, Alan Cockram and Dan Galloway set out on their sponsored ride from Lyme Regis at 5am on May 26 and arrived in Newquay 10 hours and 34 minutes later.

They had hoped to raise £1,000 but reached the grand total of more than £3,000 and presented the donation to the volunteers of the RNLI in Lyme Regis last week.

Jack Price presenting his donation of £473 to RNLI treasurer Brian Cursley - Credit: Submitted

Matthew said: “Adam loved life and Lyme Regis and particularly Lifeboat Week. Another favourite place for us to visit was Newquay which is why we chose these locations which we enjoyed so much with Adam.”

A further donation of £473 was raised by another of Adam’s friends, Jack Price, owner of the Railway Kitchen cafe at Axminster train station.

Adam was a Michael Jackson fan so Jack organised a disco at Axminster Football Club to raise the donation.

Jack said: “Adam was the life and soul of the party and a very big Michael Jackson fan. But he also loved Lifeboat Week and the RNLI.

"He would camp in Uplyme and walk into Lyme Regis ever day of Lifeboat Week.”