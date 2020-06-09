Lyme Regis blues musician releases second single ahead of album launch

The single from blues singer-songwriter Adam Sweet entitled 'Like it or Not'. Picture: Adam Sweet Archant

Blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Adam Sweet will release a new single ahead of his album launch in Lyme Regis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

‘Like It or Not’ is the second single from Sweet’s upcoming album ‘Sink or Swim’ and is due to be digitally released on June 12.

The album is slated for a summer release, but the planned launch show at the Marine Theatre in Sweet’s hometown Lyme Regis has been rescheduled to October 23.

The new track is written by Sweet and Steve Black and was recorded at Momentum Studios. It has been described as a brooding ballad with electrifying guitar solos and lush melodies.

The organisers behind the Jazz Jurassica festival described the new single as ‘some of the sweetest blues this side of the Mississippi’.

‘Like it or Not’ will be available on all major digital platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play, Tidal and Deezer and as a download from Sweet’s website adamsweetmusic.com