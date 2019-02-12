Advanced search

Adding some fruit to a rocky road - recipe from East Devon Resident

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 25 February 2019

Fruity rock road. Picture: Belvoir Fruit Cordials

Why not try this twist on a party favourite?

Although the evenings are still dark, they are starting to draw out.

But while it’s still toasty inside, why not treat yourself to some rocky road.

Here we offer you a simple-to-follow recipe for a chocolatey treat.

Makes 16 squares

Ingredients:

• 200g of dried sour cherries and blueberries

• 90ml Belvoir Blueberry & Blackcurrant Cordial

• 297g can condensed milk

• 100g each of dark and milk chocolate, finely chopped

• 30g of butter, softened

• 200g of digestive biscuits, roughly crushed

• 50g of mini marshmallows

• 100g of white chocolate, chopped

Method:

1. Line a 20cm square baking tin with parchment paper.

2. Put the sour cherries and blueberries in a pan with the cordial and 30ml of water and bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat and set aside to cool and soak for at least an hour.

3. Pour the condensed milk into a pan, and heat until just coming to a simmer, stirring. Put the dark and milk chocolate in a bowl with the butter and pour over the hot condensed milk.

4. Stir until you have a smooth glossy mix.

5. Strain the fruit, discarding any excess liquid, then add to the chocolate mix with the biscuits and mini marshmallows. Stir with a wooden spoon until completely combined.

6. Tip it into the lined baking tin and spread out with the back of a spoon. Melt the white chocolate, then drizzle it all over the surface.

Chill in the fridge for at least three hours until solid. Cut into 16 squares and serve.

Recipe courtesy of www.belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk

To read more features from East Devon Resident, click on here.

