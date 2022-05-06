Adrian Gray's 'Stength and Grace' and 'WOW' sculptures which will be on display at the Chelsea FLower Show - Credit: Adrian Gray

An Axminster stone-balancing sculptor is returning to the RHS Chelsea Flower SHow this year, with a trade stand to remind people of the importance of balance as normal life returns.

Adrian Gray’s trade stand will feature two pieces - ‘Strength and Grace’ and ‘WOW’. Both sculptures are four metres high and feature the balance of a six-tonne piece of 290-million-year-old Cornish granite rock.

The trade stand will also feature examples of Adrian Gray’s smaller garden and indoor stone-balancing sculptures, and visitors will be able to watch live stone-balancing demonstrations.

Adrian’s appearance at the flower show this year will be his seventh. He said there was an increased interest in his stone-balancing art as a result of Covid-19 as people spend more time in their gardens,

He said; “There is something other-worldly about the seemingly impossible balance my pieces demonstrate.

“This has a perspective-inducing quality which has given people a sense of peace during what has been a very difficult time.

“As we come out of the pandemic, and normal life resumes, the idea of balance is more important than ever. And my pieces have a powerful message to tell in this regard.”

Adrian has spent the last 22 years of his life exploring the fine art of balance in any and all types of rock. His work has evolved to include new ideas and themes, but the predominant feature remains the beauty and seemingly impossible nature of balance – a fleeting state, which to see captured so physically is both moving and hope-inducing.

Using carefully selected weathered stones he creates balanced sculptures that range in size from desktop balances to monumental 6m installations which have been sited in public and private spaces across the world.

As well as regular appearances at the Chelsea Flower Show, Adrian has also displayed at Equipoise, the Art Trove gallery and Chaumont Garden festival. He has also done one-man shows in Singapore and Roccoco Garden.