Councils across Devon to provide training to boost business

Adam Manning

Published: 5:00 PM October 25, 2021   
Computer - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A business in East Devon has been commissioned to help provide digital training and advice around the county.  

Cosmic, a training provider in Honiton, is being supported by councils across Devon to help businesses and charities recover from the coronavirus pandemic by providing digital marketing and sales advice through online workshops and 1:1 support

They can also review websites and check out how to gain more traffic and advise you on the best software to use.  

Visit www.cosmic.org.uk or email planning@cosmic.org.uk for more information on how to benefit. 

Mel Hopwood from Brow Envy, Plymouth said: “The training with Cosmic was very beneficial, professional, and knowledgeable. The staff were very friendly and provided problem-solving skills and support in Search Engine Optimisation. Since the training I have been able to develop and update my website, learning more about the value of Search Engine Optimisation. Cosmic are a great company and I highly recommend them for your business training and support.” 

