Holistic wellbeing centre opens in Seaton

PUBLISHED: 08:01 24 March 2019

Seaton mayor Ken Beer at the opening of Pebble Moon with Katherine and Michael Bolton. Picture Si Emmett

Seaton mayor Ken Beer at the opening of Pebble Moon with Katherine and Michael Bolton. Picture Si Emmett

Archant

Pebble Moon’s mantra is to ‘turn stress into serenity’

Town Crier David Craner returned to Seaton to open Pebble Moon. Picture Si EmmettTown Crier David Craner returned to Seaton to open Pebble Moon. Picture Si Emmett

Seaton’s former town crier David Craner briefly came out of retirement to proclaim the launch of a new venture.

He joined mayor Ken Beer to help open the Pebble Moon Holistic Wellbeing Centre on The Esplanade.

The new centre offers aromatherapy and restorative massage, meditation classes, Reiki, NLP and life coaching, plus Tarot readings.

Katherine Bolton who runs the new business says the mantra is to offer clients the tools to ‘turn stress into serenity’.

Having previously owned a retreat in Brittany, France, she is an experienced holistic therapist and has now relocated to her childhood home. Wellbeing talks and workshops are planned for future events in addition to the various treatments already on offer.

Katherine is well-known in the area as a professional meditation teacher, regularly running classes at Seaton Wetlands and the LED Gym.

Alongside the Holistic Wellbeing Centre, Katherine’s partner Michael J Bolton has also opened a music studio offering guitar and bass lessons and a recording studio where he regularly works as a composer and session musician.

For more information call 07834954993 or email – katherineindevon@gmail.com

