Advanced search

Devon Air Ambulance resumes operations

PUBLISHED: 07:43 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:43 06 May 2020

Air ambulance

Air ambulance

Archant

Devon Air Ambulance is resuming operations today (Wednesday May 6).

It is back in action after the successful introduction of several innovative new aviation solutions, which means it can now provide greater protection for patients and aircrew against Coronavirus.

A new separation screen has been installed between the front and rear sections of the aircraft, which partitions-off the pilot cockpit from the patient treatment/paramedic area.

The aircrew will also now be able to use newly designed throat microphones when they need to wear Level 3 PPE respirator masks in-flight which will improve internal and external communication.

In addition a new bracket has been designed which will enable a full-face visor to be worn on the crew’s aviation safety helmets.

This will provide the ability for clinicians to wear the required Level 3 PPE when carrying out medical procedures which carry a greater risk of transmitting Coronavirus.

Ian Payne, flight operations director said: “Today marks the culmination of lots of hard work by our teams to address the challenges that led us to ground the aircraft at the end of March.

“These new modifications have been rapidly developed in collaboration with industry partners and approved for use by EU and UK aviation authorities, which demonstrates how we are all working together to collaborate and innovate during these difficult times.”

From today, the Exeter-based aircraft will once again be taking to the skies over Devon responding to patients from 7am to dusk.

As a first step, it will be deploying to patients by air, treating them on scene and then assisting local crews to convey patients to hospital by land ambulance.

Nigel Hare, operations director said: “Even as we start to resume air operations, our paramedics will still be responding to patients by critical care car, with at least one car operational throughout the day in addition to the aircraft.

“As the Exeter-based aircraft goes offline at dusk, that crew will move into a critical care car ensuring we can still deliver our full critical care capabilities until 2am every day.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Councillor ‘sacked’ over Christmas card comments

Philip Skinner. Picture by Simon Horn. Ref mhh P2618-06-08SH

Purple Bricks donates laptops to Seaton pupils

Ed Hunt, Seaton Primary School teacher (left) and Tom Greenacre, from Purple Bricks. Picture: SPS

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 39

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Council denies ordering closure of public seats

Benches in Axminster have been taped to prevent people sitting on them. Picture: Andrew Coley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Councillor ‘sacked’ over Christmas card comments

Philip Skinner. Picture by Simon Horn. Ref mhh P2618-06-08SH

Purple Bricks donates laptops to Seaton pupils

Ed Hunt, Seaton Primary School teacher (left) and Tom Greenacre, from Purple Bricks. Picture: SPS

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 39

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Council denies ordering closure of public seats

Benches in Axminster have been taped to prevent people sitting on them. Picture: Andrew Coley

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Issy’s painting challenge for Axe Valley Wildlife Park

Issy's drawing of the lemurs at Axe Valley Animal Park. Picture: Katherine Ashbullby

Devon Air Ambulance resumes operations

Air ambulance

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

Offwell residents share their wartime memories

Dick Erith was the eighth of ten children (nine boys and a girl). Four of his older brothers were in the war, one died and one returned from a Japanese POW camp. The photograph of seven of Dick’s older brothers was taken in 1926, the year Dick was born.
Drive 24