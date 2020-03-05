Exeter Airport in talks over airline replacement after collapse of Flybe

Flybe planes at Exeter Airport. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

Talks have begun over a replacement airline for Exeter Airport following the collapse of Flybe.

In the early hours of Thursday (March 5), Flybe confirmed the Devon-based airline ceased trading after entering administration and all flights were cancelled.

Flybe provided connectivity for residents in the region to cities around the UK and major destinations in Europe including Paris and Amsterdam.

Exeter Airport said it sympathised with Flybe's staff and customers and called on the Government to help it address regional connectivity.

A spokesman for the airport said: "The closure of Flybe is very sad news indeed.

"Our heartfelt sympathies are with Flybe's staff and customers, and we will do whatever we can to support and guide passengers affected.

"We are talking to a number of airlines to discuss the replacement of connectivity that has been lost and we will, of course, continue to do everything we can to encourage government to help us and airline partners urgently address the regional connectivity gap we now have in the South West."