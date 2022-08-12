Aldi seeking approval for extension of former Coop site

Preparations to convert Seaton’s former Co-op into an Aldi superstore are well underway with plans submitted to making changes to the site.

A planning application has been submitted to East Devon District Council to extend the building in Underfleet including alternations to the landscaping. The proposal has been submitted to renovate and extend the existing retail unit, associated customer parking and service yard.

If given the go ahead, there will be 118 customer car parking spaces, including six for disabled users and six for parent and child designated spaces. There will also be four cycle hoops for up to eight bikes.

The building alterations will allow the shop floor to be expanded with a new entrance building or lobby being introduced.

Earlier this year Coop confirmed it was closing the Seaton shop with Aldi confirming their plans to open on the site in early 2023.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.